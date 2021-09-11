Tigers Down Rocks, Improve To 4-0

BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wyatt Reiman had another outstanding game as he scored five times in the Tigers 35-14 win over Barnesville.
Reiman now has 65 touchdowns in his career a new school record. The Tigers are 4-0 while the Rocks are 2-2.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wyatt Reiman had another outstanding game as he scored five times in the Tigers 35-14 win over Barnesville.
Reiman now has 65 touchdowns in his career a new school record. The Tigers are 4-0 while the Rocks are 2-2.