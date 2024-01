SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside turned a tie game at the half with Shenandoah into a 14-point win Friday night in the Tigers Den.

Tied at 36 at the break, the Tigers outscored the Zeps 44-30 in the second half for an 80-66 win.

Dylan Booth led the Tigers with 25 points, Ben Wach had 22 and Tyler Stottlemyer had 15.