New Philadelphia, OH. (WTRF) – This game took place on Saturday night. The Green Wave jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a touchdown from Cole Canter to Brandon Buchanan.

Shadyside actually led 20-14 at halftime but it wasn’t able to keep its momentum going. Beckett was picked off by Mason Hackett for a pick six that made the score 21-20.

Newark Catholic held on to win 35-20 and defeated Shadyside in the Division VII Region 27 Championship for the third straight year.