Timok Joins WLU Mat Program as Graduate Assistant

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – West Liberty University wrestling coach Danny Irwin has added two-time NCAA All-American Cam Timok to the Hilltopper staff as a graduate assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.

    A former Virginia high school state champion, Timok comes to the hilltop after spending the 2019-20 campaign as an assistant wrestling coach at NCAA Division I Virginia Military Institute.

    “We are very excited to welcome Coach Timok to the hilltop,” Irwin said. “His passion for the sport and eagerness to learn stood out in a very strong field of candidates. With a year of college coaching already under his belt, we believe he’ll bring some new ideas that will positively impact our program.

    “Cam has already hit the ground running. He’s gone all in on familiarizing himself with the program so we can be hitting on all cylinders when we get back on campus.”

    Timok earned NCAA Division III All-America honors at 125 and 133 pounds and posted a sparkling 72-12 record during a stellar collegiate career at Central College in Pella, Iowa. He was a four-time state placer at Hermitage (Va.) High School in Richmond, highlighting his career with a 40-2 record and a Virginia state championship in 2013.

    “I’m really pumped to be joining the Hilltopper family,” Timok said. “Seeing what Coach Irwin and the rest of the staff have done for this program in such a short time made this a very simple decision. The philosophy, culture, and incredible work ethic shown by the team is really inspiring and I’m looking forward to what this season brings.”

    The son of Mark and Sandy Timok, Cam comes from a wrestling family. His father competed at the University of Oklahoma while his brother, Tony, wrestled at George Mason. Timok graduated from Central College with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and will be working toward his master’s degree at West Liberty.

