Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Senior Guard Tingle was very close to tallying another double-double. She finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Three of her teammates also finished the game in double figures.

The Hilltoppers needed that effort because Fairmont’s Sierra Kotchman netted 33 points including 9 three-pointers.

Next up for Cooper’s team is a Saturday contest against #2 Charleston with a slot in the Mountain East Conference Championship on the line.