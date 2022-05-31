West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Audrey Tingle and West Liberty basketball are synonymous. The point guard spent a 5-year career under Kyle Cooper and set many records during her tenure including being the first Hilltopper in program history to chart 1,000 points, 1,000 boards, and 800 assists. Now she’ll continue her time at the Hilltop as student assistant coach.

“I knew that I wanted to stay around the game and I figured that this was an opportunity where I could and I’m really thankful for the opportunity. Coach Cooper and coach Seth have provided so much for me so I think that this is a way that I can continue my professional career and stay around the game that I love so much,” Tingle said.

It seems like a fitting addition to bring in a historic player will still bleeds Black and Gold.

“She’s passionate about this place. She loves this place and she’s seen what the opportunities that present can lead to and she’s thrived in it and as far as regionally goes; that’s kind of where are footprint is when it comes to recruiting and when it comes to where we’re trying to attack the community side of things and she’s going to have that naturally with a geographic footprint,” Kyle Cooper said.

Tingle also feels she can lend a helping hand to her former teammates and new recruits for when times get harder in a uniform.

“Adversity is one of the biggest things that student athletes will always face. There’s challenges both on and off he court and I think mentally succeeding through those is one of the bigger challenges and I feel like because I’ve gone through those experiences I’m able to provide the insight that they need to help them go through those challenges and overcome those humps,” Tingle said.