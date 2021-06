WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Micheal Toepher was dominant on the mound as Wheeling Central stayed alive in the class A region one section tournament with a 10-2 win over Madonna, Tuesday.

Toepher went six innings allowing just two hits and only one run with 12 strikeouts.

Nick Tsoras went 4-4 at the plate with three double and three RBI.

Central and Madonna will meet in a winner take all game for the sectional crown at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bowman Field.