CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Michael Toepher’s three as time expired sent Wheeling Central to the AAA quarterfinals with a 40-39 win over Nitro.

With the win the Maroon Knights will now face No.8 seeded Hampshire. The Trojans upset top seed Robert C. Byrd 53-47.

Ryan Reasbeck led Central with 17 points.