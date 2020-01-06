Toledo Trips Up Nailers

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Nailers had a difficulty end to their weekend on Sunday afternoon, as they were on the wrong end of an 8-1 result against the Toledo Walleye at WesBanco Arena. Troy Loggins was the lone player to score twice, while Toledo connected for three shorthanded goals.

The Walleye came charging out of the gates, scoring a pair of goals in the first period. At the 8:07 mark, TJ Hensick and Charle-Edouard D’Astous whipped the puck around the zone to Kyle Bonis, who connected on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot. A little more than six minutes later, Toledo extended its lead, as Mark Auk slipped a backhander on the rebound of Brenden Kotyk’s right point shot.

The visitors struck again at the 10:34 mark of the middle frame. Josh Kestner flew through Wheeling defenders, then broke in alone on Emil Larmi for a shorthanded tally. The Nailers got on the scoreboard moments later with a breakaway goal of their own, as Alec Butcher snapped a shot into the bottom-left corner of the cage.

The Walleye blew it open in the third period, starting with two shorthanded strikes by Justin Buzzeo and Joshua Winquist. Troy Loggins followed at even strength, which chased Emil Larmi from the crease. Kevin Spinozzi tacked on a power play marker, then Loggins finished it up for the 8-1 final.

Billy Christopoulos picked up the win for Toledo, making 26 saves on 27 shots to improve to 11-1-2. Emil Larmi gave up six goals on 34 shots in the loss for Wheeling, before Alex D’Orio went 2-for-4 in relief.

The Nailers will visit the Reading Royals on Friday night at 7:00, before returning home for Nickelodeon Night on Saturday at 7:05 against the Fort Wayne Komets. As part of Nickelodeon Night, Wheeling will wear specialty jerseys, plus fans can meet Mikey & Raph from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Friends & Family 4 Pack is available for that game, in which fans can get four tickets, four Tito’s Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

