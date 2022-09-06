PITTSBURGH, PA. (WTRF)– It’s week one of the NFL season.

The Steelers travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Sunday.

According to Mike Tomlin, taking care of the football is the key to victory on the road against the Bengals.

Tomlin says it’s time to find their footing and his focus is on fundamentals and good communication.

We are hardening up our plan as we speak. We are talking specifically about division of labor, who does what. Mike Tomlin, Steelers head coach

Tomlin says his choice to make Mitch Trubisky starting quarterback was based on his outstanding reputation on the field and great leadership.

Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain. We are just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us… He took the Bears to the playoffs and two out of four years. He has a winning record as a starting quarterback. Those things were attractive to us. His athleticism and mobility were attractive to us. He took care of the football in the stadium. Mike Tomlin, Steelers head coach

The Steeler’s depth chart originally listed Kenny Pickett as QB3.

HAPPENING NOW: Mike Tomlin says the depth chart that listed Pickett as QB3 was a “cut and paste error.” Tomlin will not dress three quarterbacks on Sunday. @WTRF7News #NFL #Steelers pic.twitter.com/GiPuEzEW4t — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 6, 2022

Tomlin says that it was a “clerical error” and he has since then been moved to back up to quarterback 2.

That’s how the depth chart was listed at the start of training camp so the cut and paste component was a cut and paste component… Really pleased with the growth and development of Kenny. That is why he is listed as number two. Mike Tomlin, Steelers head coach

Coach Tomlin says he does not plan on dressing three quarterbacks for their game against Cincinnati.

For the upcoming season, he’s up for the challenge.