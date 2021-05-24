Tonkovich throws 5 innings in another Red Devil rout

Uhrichsville, OH (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Red Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second and the West Holmes Knights did plate two in the second inning.

However, the rest of the game was all St. Clairsville.

In the bottom of the second, Freshman Marcus Bush hit his first varsity home run. What a way to make an impression – the dinger was a grand slam and his team was sitting pretty the rest of the contest.

St. Clairsville played fine defense as well and held West Holmes to just two runs and won a five-inning mercied contest.

Next for St.C is a Wednesday matchup against the Muskingum Valley League’s Tri-Valley in the District Championship.