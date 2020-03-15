Tony Filberto reflects on 45 years of coaching

WTRF, WHEELING, W.VA.-

A true Ohio Valley legend. That’s what comes to mind for many when you mention Weir High’s football coach Tony Filberto. But after45 years of coaching, Filberto has decided to retire from the field.

“It’s not that I want to say goodbye, ” says Tony Filberto. “I chose to say goodbye. This won’t be easy. This was not an easy decision. I’m at a stage in my life where I’m getting older and I want to do things on my timeline. I would like to travel a little bit, enjoy a little bit of life on my own. I will miss football you can’t imagine. 1958 was my first year of football so it’s been a lot of years.”

And over those many years, Filberto has dedicated his life to football. He was a lineman at West Libery University from 1969-1972. A few years after playing college ball, Tony then served as a coach at Oak Glen before making the move to Weir High. Years later, Tony went back to Oak Glen High school before making his last move in his coaching career.

“it was right here at Jimmy Carey Stadium where Tony Filberto decided to return to Weir High for a 2nd time and that’s where he spent his last 8 years of coaching. Needless to say, saying goodbye just isn’t easy.”

“I’m going to miss kids, relationships and being the coach. It’s fun being the coach. I’m really going to miss the point in August when you’re in camp. Everybody is so positive. Everybody is battling for positions, everybody is on the same level at that time and you see progression on the day to day, your team establishing it’s own personality and becoming what they’re going to be that season.”

Ask anyone in the community what they think about Tony Filberto and they all say the same thing. He’s a genuine coach that wants his players to gain life lessons that they go beyond the gridiron.

“He’s a great guy as a coach and as a man in general, says Weir senior football player, Sebastian Spencer. ” As a coach since day one he’s always been very honest with you. He’s just always going to be on your side..”

“He loves student athletes, says weir senior football player, Brodie McUmar, “Especially the student part so he comes and searches the hallways for all of the students and looks to see if they’re in class and stuff like that.”

Those who have worked as Tony’s assistant coaches have felt nothing but trust from their head coach over the years.

“I try to treat them like I treat my family. We don’t pull any punches. We are always honest with them. When they do something right they need to know and when they do something wrong they need to know, ” says Filberto. “We do a little thing with our seniors every year which I enjoy. They all come to my house for dinner right before the season and we talk little football. The kids are hanging around the house, playing the piano, my wife is cooking and they’re playing with the dogs. We want them to see the word human and I want them to realize I’m not just a coach, I’m their friend.

“He was the guy that was letting the coaches and coach and letting us be what we were but getting the most out of the kids, says Weir assistant coach Frank Sisinni. “So he’d let us do our thing.”

“He has a defensive background so he’s won state championships as a defensive coordinator here. So he just brings that knowledge here and it’s one of those things were he was once and assistant so he understands and he’ll let his coaches do their thing because he was in their shoes at one point.”

“I’ve had quality people I’ve worked with for years from the mid 70’s and especially this last run here at Weir high school and they’re confident and comfortable and they know more about the game in certain areas than I do so I let them do their thing and make sure that the end result is correct,” says Filberto.

In the Ohio Valley, football is king so it’s no surprise that Tony will be missed by other long-term coaches over the years.

“Since we’ve scrimmaged for a number of years now and we’d always look forward each one would bring each other a coke or whatever before each scrimmage and talk about each others families and wives and things and we’ve gotten together on numerous occasions outside of football but just because of the love of the game it carries over to other areas of life besides just coaching Friday nights,” says Wheeling Central football coach, Mike Young.

Filberto is the winningest coach at Oak Glen High School and the second winningest at Weir. Throughout his time as a coach, he’s been inducted into the West Liberty football hall fame, and had two Kennedy award winners, a Huff award, and Hunt award.

“Longevity I think is harder than success but we’ve had our share of successes both at Oak Glen and at Weir High school and we’re real proud of that,” says Filberto.