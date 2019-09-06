Top Games For Week 2 Of The High School Football Season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are headed into week two of the high school football season with several key games highlighting the schedule.

The top game of the week appears to be Wheeling Park (1-0) visiting St.Clairsville (1-0). This will be the first meeting between the two since 2012, the Red Devils the all-time series 3-1.

Also Friday, Steubenville Central travels to Wheeling Central, Linsly visits Martins Ferry, John Marshall hosts Weir and Union Local heads to Buckeye Local.

