Toppers Drop Home Opener To Notre Dame

WEST LIBERTY,W.Va.(WTRF) – Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 258 yards with three touchdowns to propel fourth-ranked Notre Dame to a 43-24 win over West Liberty on Thursday night at West Family Complex.

Zach Phillips threw for 182 yards with two touchdowns for West Liberty (1-1, 1-1) on 16 of 33 passing and ran for 35 yards on the night. Isaiah Robinson hauled in six grabs for 82 yards and one touchdown. Logan Deri notched a game-high 13 tackles (11 solo) with three tackles for loss (19 yards), one forced fumble, an interception and two sacks 18 yards).

West Liberty visits Frostburg State next Thursday.

