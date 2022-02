Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty entered the rivalry game ranked second nationally in the Division II NABC poll.

Kovacevic showed early on that he was capable of capitalizing on second chance points as well as spreading the floor.

Will Yokum hot a hot hand from deep and finished with 14. Bryce Butler also achieved his 1,000th career point in a West Liberty uniform.

The Hilltoppers won 109-94 in its regular season finale and now will prepare for the Mountain East Conference Tournament.