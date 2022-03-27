West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Hilltoppers have a record of 2-17 and have faced some stiff competition to begin the season. While the team won the second game against the Senators and scored a season high 10 runs, Head Coach Eric Burkle says he’d like to see more consistency from his offense.

“Right now, we’ve missed barrels. Strike out numbers are high but we’re working through it. Guys are starting to come through. We’ve done some individualized stuff, it’s starting to come around. You know, I hate to say its early but its still early,” Burkle said.

Also earlier this week, Justin Pennybacker was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week. However, he did surrender a game winning 2-run home run late in the first game against the Senators to lose 3-2.

“It’s frustrating a little bit but I’m the one that made the pitch and he’s the one that made the home run, so, I’d say it’s on me. I got to make a better pitch next time. You can’t blame it on the hitters. If they didn’t hit; it’s got to be on your sometimes,” Pennybacker said.

Next up for West Liberty is a road double header Monday against Wesleyan.