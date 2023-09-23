RICHMOND,OHIO (WTRF) – Toronto handed Edison their first loss of the season Friday with a 28-20 victory.
The Red Knights are now 5-1 and visit Buckeye Local next week. The Wildcats are also 5-1 and visit East Liverpool.
by: Scott Nolte
