Toronto Opens Playoffs With A Win

TORONTO, OHIO (WTRF) – Toronto opened the playoffs with a 26-12 win over Tusky Central.
The Red Knights would grab a 26-0 lead at the half thanks to a pair of Garrett Dozier touchdowns.
Toronto will face number two seed East Knox next week.
