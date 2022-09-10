TORONTO,OHIO (WTRF) – Toronto improved to 4-0 with their 46-25 win over Buckeye Local.
The Red Knights will look to stay unbeaten when they host Oak Glen next Friday. The Panthers slip to 1-3 and will host Monroe Central.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
TORONTO,OHIO (WTRF) – Toronto improved to 4-0 with their 46-25 win over Buckeye Local.
The Red Knights will look to stay unbeaten when they host Oak Glen next Friday. The Panthers slip to 1-3 and will host Monroe Central.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now