Toronto wins baseball state title

AKRON- The Toronto Red Knights defeated Hillsdale 3-1 in the division 4 state championship game on June 9th. In the top of the third inning, Nate Karaffa got the Red Knights on the board with a single to Hillsdale’s shortstop. Nick Chetock scored on the throwing error, putting Toronto up 1-0 early in the game. Right after, Nick Sninchak’s RBI single to left field gave Toronto a 2-0 lead. This is the first state title for the Red Knights’ baseball team in 21 years. The Red Knights who are 25-6 were in the state tournament for the fourth time in school history, second under Coach Brian Perkins. The last time came just a few seasons ago in 2017.