Toronto’s Perkins Named Bill Van Horne OVAC Coach Of The Year

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Toronto’s Brian Perkins is the Bill Van Horne OVAC coach of the year. Last year he helped guide the Red Knights to the Ohio Division IV baseball state championship, their first since 1998.

The Knights finished the season 28-5 while also winning their fifth OVAC championship under Perkins, the schools ninth all-time.

“I’m truly honored to accept this award, but you know I wouldn’t be accepting this award if it wasn’t for my assistant coaches I have they are loyal”, Perkins said. You know the players we have coming through the support we have from our community and our school administration and my wife and kids. It means a lot to me because I’ve been and around and I know how the history of the OVAC.”

In 16 seasons Perkins now has a 329-86-1 record.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

