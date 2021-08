(WTRF) – Wheeling Park graduate Torrence Walker added another highlight to his illustrious track career Friday by winning the 200 meter dash at the AAU junior Olympics in Humble, Texas.

The soon to be Virginia Tech runner won with a time of 21.29. Walker was the AAA state champion in the 100, 200, and 400 meter dash in this year’s West Virginia state tournament, also finishing as the high point scorer.