TPG Signs 10-Year Partnership with the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Athletic Conference (OVAC) has signed a new 10-year partnership with Teall Properties Group (TPG), a multimedia and marketing management company for high schools, as the exclusive agent for strategic business partnerships, athletic sponsorships and multimedia rights. The agreement is part of a transition from Scholastic Sports Marketing, which had a longstanding partnership with the OVAC and was recently acquired by TPG.

“We are honored about the opportunity to partner with one of the most prominent conferences in the country,” said TPG CEO Mike Wolfert. “The OVAC, which was led by Executive Director Tom Rataiczak and now Dirk DeCoy, has a strong tradition of events and partnerships that we plan to build and grow within the Ohio Valley.”

Under the partnership, TPG will work with the OVAC to develop business relationships to benefit the Conference, its student-athletes and member schools. TPG also will represent the OVAC in negotiations for opportunities related to the regional and national exposure of the Conference’s Championships, All-Star events and student-athletes across its 21 sports.

“We are thrilled to partner with Teall Properties Group as our exclusive long-term multimedia rights partner for the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference,” OVAC Executive Director Dirk DeCoy said. “As the Conference continues to grow, we feel very comfortable with TPG’s expertise in the high school athletics marketing space.”

“It seems like yesterday, but is was 2004, that I met with James Companion and Bill Ihlenfeld to listen to them pitch their dream: a marketing company to help financially support the OVAC. While skeptical as to its ability to succeed, we decided to give them a chance, and the rest is history,” former OVAC Executive Director Tom Rataiczak, who retired earlier this year, said. “Over the past fifteen years, Scholastic Sports Marketing has allowed the Conference to create programs we never dreamed of, support Championships and All-Star contests that are second to none and develop strong relationships with our marketing partners.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that this was one of the best decisions we ever made. And then, another sit-down with James to listen to him pitch yet another dream: Teall Properties Group. And once again, we made a wise partnership,” Rataiczak added. “The future of the OVAC, partnered with the efforts of TPG, will secure the success of the Conference for years to come, allowing us to give our schools and student-athletes the opportunities they so richly deserve.”

Founded in 2004, Scholastic Sports Marketing emerged as one of America’s fastest growing high school multimedia and marketing management companies. Scholastic Sports Marketing’s mission was to enhance the overall experience for high school student-athletes by developing new revenue streams while fostering the image and awareness level of the athletic events, conferences and institutions in which they participate. The company represented some of the nation’s top scholastic properties including the nationally televised Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, large athletic conferences, state associations and some of the most prominent high schools in the country.