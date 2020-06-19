Travis Braden More Focused Than Ever On His Racing Career

ANDERSON,IN (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Travis Braden has been back on the race track the last few weeks, competing in the CRA Racing Series. He’ll be behind the wheel again this Saturday night at the Anderson, Indiana Speedway.

Recently he set a new track record for the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour at Anderson. And in last Sunday’s race at the same track he finished sixth. But Braden told me it wasn’t that long ago he was at one of the lowest points of his racing career.

” We started to perform really well at the end of last year, we went and won the snowball derby,” said Braden. Kind of shocked the world including ourselves and just huge momentum right now. We’ve been to two race tracks we’ve been on two poles, we’ve already broke a track record, things are just going well. I can’t think of any time in my whole career that I’ve been more focused and more into this than I am right now. So if that says anything at all that one of my more one of my lowest points of my career mentally was not that long ago and now I feel like I;m at the highest point again.”

If you want to catch Travis on the track this weekend head to speed51.com, the race is Saturday at 8 pm.