Travis Braden Ready To Defend Snowball Title

PENSACOLA, FL (WTRF) – Wheeling native, Travis Braden is preparing for the annual Snowball Derby race this Sunday at Five Flags Speedway, in Pensacola, Florida. Braden, the defending champion of the race, says he is excited to return this year to compete.

He claimed the 52nd Snowball Derby title a year ago after the winner was disqualified post race for a violation. He is one of six returning champions this season. And this year’s race is even featuring talent from NASCAR.

“It’s going to be a weekend filled with a lot of story lines,” said Braden. “We’ve got some big names competing in the race with me, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Noah Gragson, a couple others from NASCAR world and of course, a huge field of short track regulars, so really excited to get it started.”

Braden says he is excited to be able to compete with a few Nascar racers because his end-goal is to compete at the same level. The 300-lap Snowball Derby dates back to 1968.