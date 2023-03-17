NORFOLK, VA- Comeback victories have been difficult to come by for the Wheeling Nailers, but on Friday night, they got one to secure their second straight win over the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena. Wheeling trailed 3-2 after two periods, before Jordan Frasca evened things up in the third period, then Samuel Tremblay netted the overtime goal to lift the Nailers to the 4-3 road win.



The offenses came ready to go once again, as both squads lit the lamp twice in the opening stanza. Wheeling got on the board first at the 5:39 mark. Peter Laviolette wound his way around the back of the goal, then steered a pass into the low slot, where Ross Krieger buried a one-timer into the left side of the cage. The Admirals utilized their power play for their first tally of the evening. Brad Barone made a high blocker save on a right circle shot by Todd Burgess. The rebound dropped into the trapezoid, where Denis Smirnov quickly delivered a pass back into the slot for Ryan Foss, who tapped in the goal. The Nailers answered back just 20 seconds later. Samuel Tremblay won an offensive zone draw to Cédric Desruisseaux, who zipped a wrist shot into the right side of the net. That lead lasted for 1:15, before Norfolk pulled even. Mathieu Roy batted his own rebound out of the air, over Barone’s right shoulder, and across the goal line.



One goal was scored in the middle frame, as the Admirals took the lead for the first time on the night. Ian White held onto the puck along the right wing wall, before Darick Louie-Jean joined the rush and skated into the slot. Louie-Jean stepped into the feed and drove his shot into the left side of the twine.



Early in the third period, Wheeling knotted the score. Ryan Frasca maneuvered his way off of the left corner boards, then banked a shot off of Tomas Vomacka’s blocker and in at the 2:39 mark. There were only 13 combined shots on goal in the stanza, but there were some fireworks after an altercation around the net, which started with Vomacka swatting his stick at Tremblay.



Tremblay had the final laugh on this night, as sifted a right circle shot through Vomacka’s wickets at the 2:31 mark of overtime for a 4-3 Nailers victory.



Brad Barone picked up the win for Wheeling, as he made 16 saves on 19 shots. Tomas Vomacka took the overtime loss for Norfolk, as he came away with 30 stops on 34 shots.



The Nailers and Admirals will wrap up their season series in Norfolk on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. The next home game is Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Friday, March 24th at 7:10 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings. Former Nailers Head Coach Peter Laviolette and former Thunderbird Brock Woods are the two inductees.