Turnovers Doom Knights In State Quarterfinals

CHARLESTON,W.Va. – (WTRF) – Gilmer County forced Wheeling Central into a West Virginia Class A state tournament record 44 turnovers during Thursday’s quarterfinal, on their way to a 75-63 win.

The Maroon Knights who led 35-30 at the half were forced to play much of the second half with out senior Kaylee Reinbeau who tweaked a hamstring she had injured earlier in the week. She still had nine points and 12 rebounds in 17 minutes. Senior Hannah White led Central with 19 points.

Gilmer County sophomore Trinity Bancroft led all scorers with a game-high 35 points.

