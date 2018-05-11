Two legendary Ohio Valley football coaches announce retirement

In less than 24-hours, two Ohio Valley high school football coaches have announced their retirement.

Most recently, Jay Circosta, coach of Monroe Central, announced his retirement. Circosta just finished his 50th year coaching football, spending 48 of those years as a head coach.

Ciscosta finished his career with 336 all-time wins.

He led Woodsfield and Monroe Central to 14 playoff appearances while also earning 14 OVAC and 22 PVC championships.

Martins Ferry coach Dave Bruney also announced his retirement on Friday.

Over the years, the Purple Riders have won several OVAC championships and have made numerous playoff appearances.

Bruney has been coaching the Purple Riders for 39 years. While coaching, Bruney accumulated 275 wins.

Combined, Circosta and Bruney have coached in the Ohio Valley for over 90 years.