Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SHADYSIDE- Former Shadyside football coach, Ty Fleming has been selected to enter the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Fleming recorded an overall 165-92 record as a head football coach, and spent his last 22 seasons at Shadyside. He first coached the Tigers from 1980-91, when he won Shadyside two OVAC championships. He then made a grand comeback in 1999 and coached until 2008. During his era, Fleming reached the state championship game in 2006, and won a number of OVAC titles. His induction will take place next June in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter