SHADYSIDE- Former Shadyside football coach, Ty Fleming has been selected to enter the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Fleming recorded an overall 165-92 record as a head football coach, and spent his last 22 seasons at Shadyside. He first coached the Tigers from 1980-91, when he won Shadyside two OVAC championships. He then made a grand comeback in 1999 and coached until 2008. During his era, Fleming reached the state championship game in 2006, and won a number of OVAC titles. His induction will take place next June in Columbus, Ohio.
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
