CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights playing in their first state tournament have advanced to the Class “A” state championship.

The Silver Knights downed Petersburg 7-5 Thursday at Go Mart Ballpark in Charleston.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the third Tyler scored six times to take the lead for good.

Ty Walton pitched the final five innings in relief and finished with 11 strikeouts.

The Silver Knights will face Wahama Saturday at 10 a.m. for the state title.

The White Falcons defeated defending state champion Charleston Catholic 4-1 in 11 innings.