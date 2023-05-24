SISTERSVILLE , W.Va. (WTRF) – Tyler Consolidated scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Wheeling Central for a 5-4 win.

Central scored three times in the top of the third without hitting the ball out of the infield. In the seventh the Knights added another run on a Gary Hatfield single.

In the bottom of the seventh Zade Billings hit a three-run home run to get the Silver Knights on the board.

They would tied the game on an infield single from Carson Gorby. Reese Davis then won the game with a base hit to center field.

This is Tyler’s first trip to the state tournament, they are the number one seed and will face Petersburg next Thursday.