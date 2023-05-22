SISTERSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Tyler Consolidated took game one of their regional series with Wheeling Central Monday night 3-1.

The Maroon Knights broke a scoreless tie in the third with a solo home run from Luke Tiu. In the bottom of the third the Silver Knights answered with a three run double from Zade Billings that would be the only scoring in the game.

Jayden Helmick went the distance for Tyler scattering seven hits with one run , on walk and six strikeouts.

Game two is Tuesday at the I-470 complex.