SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – This weeks Robinson Auto group Athlete of the Week is Tyler Consolidated’s Mark Rucker.

In the Silver Knights win over Magnolia he had five total touchdowns. He ran for 138 yards on just eight carries with four scores and on defense he forced a fumble and returned it for another touchdown.

On the season he has 1,469 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. He now has 4,098 yards rushing in his career that’s the most in school history.