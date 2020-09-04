High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

U-High Downs Park

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – University turned a scoreless game at the half into a 3-1 win with a dominating second half performance against Wheeling Park, Thursday night.

Just over a minute into the second half the Hawks would get on the board thanks to a great forward feed from Kellen Adams to Charlie Walker who sliped it past the Park keeper for a 1-0 lead.

Just over two minutes later the Hawks would score again on a corner kick. John Jones sent it in on the ground and Stefan DeMoss would find it and score for a 2-0 lead. Later a hand ball in the goal area on Park would lead to a penalty kick for the Hawks and Riley Nett would convert for a 3-0 lead.

Park would get on the board late in the second half on a penalty kick from Cole Meredith.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter