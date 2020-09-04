U-High Downs Park

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – University turned a scoreless game at the half into a 3-1 win with a dominating second half performance against Wheeling Park, Thursday night.

Just over a minute into the second half the Hawks would get on the board thanks to a great forward feed from Kellen Adams to Charlie Walker who sliped it past the Park keeper for a 1-0 lead.

Just over two minutes later the Hawks would score again on a corner kick. John Jones sent it in on the ground and Stefan DeMoss would find it and score for a 2-0 lead. Later a hand ball in the goal area on Park would lead to a penalty kick for the Hawks and Riley Nett would convert for a 3-0 lead.

Park would get on the board late in the second half on a penalty kick from Cole Meredith.