MORRISTOWN, OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local opened their run in the Ohio Division III tournament with a workman like 47-28 win over Martins Ferry.

Andrew Martin led the Jets with 12 points, while Nathan Meyer and Luke Merritt each added 11.

Jaizen Miles led the Purple Riders and all scorers in the game with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Jets will now host Morgan in the district tournament Friday.

In Bellaire the Big Reds saw their season come to an end with a 67-50 loss to Garaway.