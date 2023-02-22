CAMBRIDGE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wednesday night in Cambridge the Union Local Lady Jets defeated West Muskingum 62-46 in the Ohio D3 East Region District Semifinal. Also in that game senior Reagan Vinskovich became the ninth player in OVAC to surpass 2,000 career points.

In the game Vinskovich had 23 points and now has 2,005 points, fellow senior Torre Kildow added 22 points.

The Lady Jets will face Fort Frye Saturday at 1 p.m. at Zanesville in the District Final. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, the Jets won the previous two, including the OVAC 3A championship game.