ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local defeated St.Clairsville Tuesday night 69-60 in overtime.

DJ Butts led the way for the Jets with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Easton Ditzler added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

St.Clairsville was led by Cole Thoburn with 19 points and Tyson Pastor with 18 points.