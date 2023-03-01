LOGAN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local’s outstanding two-year run came to an end Wednesday night in the DIII East Regional Semifinal 49-47 to Wheelersburg.
The Lady Jets end their season at 25-2 with back to district championships.
by: Scott Nolte
