UL Off To A 3-0 Start

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local is now 3-0 following their 41-18 win over Harrison Central.
The Jets led 22-18 the half and outscored the Huskies 27-0 in the second half. Carter Blake with four total touchdowns in the win for the Jets.
