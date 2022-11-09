MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local volleyball team won the programs first regional championship last week at Heath high school. One reason the play of senior Torre Kildow, our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Kildow helped lead the Lady Jets past New Lexington to earn the spot in the state final four. Earlier this week she earned first team All-Ohio honors on the season she has 638 kills, which is currently fifth in Ohio history. For her career she has 1,800 kills, which is sixth all-time in state history.

Kildow says her team is focused and ready for the state semifinals. “I think we’re trying to make practices more enthusiastic, anytime someone gets a kill, or a good pass were always bringing each other up and excited. Because when you get to those big arenas it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere and I think everyone is ready.”

Kildow and the Jets play in the state semifinals Friday at Noon at Wright State University.