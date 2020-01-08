UL’s Vinskovich Athlete Of The Week

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local Lady Jets basketball team is off to an outstanding start, 13-0 following their win over Harrison Central , Monday night.

One reason for their success the play of freshman center Reagan Vinskovich and she is our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week. She had 19 in the win over the Huskies and last week in a key win over Shadyside she had 30 points and 17 rebounds. Her coach Rob Barr is not surprised by how dominant she is at such a young age.

Barr said, “Her biggest asset is the way she runs the floor, we do a lot of drills transition drills and the way she runs the floor for a big girl it’s hard for the big girls on the other team to keep up and that’s a lot of her success.”



Reagan added, “Were just all starting to work together really well we’ve been playing with each other for a while now a couple of months. They’re always there if you mess up they’ll pat you on the back and tell you you’re doing good and they’ll help you out through everything.”

The Lady Jets will look to improve to 14-0 when they host Bellaire next Monday. They beat the Big Reds by 44 a month ago.