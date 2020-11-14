https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Undefeated Missouri high school football team forfeits season over COVID-19 cases

Sports

by: Brian Dulle and Nexstar Media Wire

ODESSA, Mo. (WDAF) – An undefeated Missouri high school football was forced to abandon the season after a number of people within the program tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The Odessa R-VII School District in collaboration with the Lafayette County Health Department announced Thursday that they have made the difficult decision to forfeit the remainder of the 2020 Odessa High School football season.

The district said it was determined that varsity football competition should cease due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program which will result in the forfeiture of Friday night’s playoff game against Summit Christian Academy.

The Odessa Bulldogs were undefeated in the regular season going 9-0 and ranked No. 4 in 810 Varsity’s 2020 Top 25 Football.

“We are extremely proud of our students, athletes and coaches for their continued commitment, diligence and performance in making the Odessa football program successful, the district said in a statement. “It is with great sadness we announce that COVID-19 has brought the season to an end.”

Lee’s Summit North, Oak Park High School and Rockhurst High School have also ended their football seasons early due to COVID-19.

