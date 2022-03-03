LOGAN,OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local Lady Jets will play for a regional championship following their 56-45 win over Wheelersburg Wednesday.

In their first trip to the regional tournament, the Jets led 29-20 at the half. In the third they used an 8-0 run to take a 41-30 lead into the fourth.

Wheelersburg opened the fourth on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 43-42. Reagan Vinskovich helped guide the Jets to the victory, she finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

UL will face Fairland for the region 11 championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at Logan High School. Fairland defeated Fort Frye 43-38.