Union Local advances to OVAC 3A Championship

MORRISTOWN, OHIO- The Union Local Jets hosted Monroe Central on Monday. Coach Barr was looking to advance to the OVAC 3-A championship game. Amy Bettinger gets the basket for Monroe Central, making the score 41-33. Union Local’s Regan Vinkskovich answered on the other end, putting the Jets up 10. Torre Kildow added to that. In the fourth quarter, Haven Dick scored the bucket, making the score 47-35.

Hannah Merritt knocked down the three. She had 20 points on the night. Union Local won 63-59, improving to now 21-0. Monroe Central is now 15-5 on the season.