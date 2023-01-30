BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–The OVAC girls basketball semifinals took place on Monday.

The #1Union Local Lady Jets are undefeated with a 19-0 record.

They went head-to-head against the #4 seed, the Bellaire Big Reds.

Bellaire and Union Local have played several times this season. The Lady Jets were victorious in each of their match ups.

This game was no different.

Union Local quickly got ahead.

Class 3A Semifinals🏀

#4 Bellaire v. #1 Union Local

End of the 1st and the Lady Jets are up 17-3.@WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/eiBqaQ30ii — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 30, 2023

At halftime Bellaire managed to get to 15 points.

The Lady Jets defeated the Big Reds 50-21.

Reagan Vinskovich led Union Local with a total of 21 points.

Allie Ault put up a total of 9 points for Bellaire.

The Lady Jets advance to the championship game on Saturday. They’ll face Fort Frye.