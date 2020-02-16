ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Union Local Jets took on the Fort Frye Cadets in the OVAC boys basketball Class 3-A championship game. Luke Merrit gets the basket, making it 30-17 Fort Frye. Luke Huffman answered on the other side, making the score 38-23 Cadets. Nathan Meyer responded for Union Local, making the score 38-25 in favor of Fort Frye. Huffman threw down the triple and Fort Frye went on to win 57-47, claiming the class 3-A boys basketball title.
Union Local falls in OVAC 3-A title game
