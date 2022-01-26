Union Local Holds Off Linsly

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local was able to hold off Linsly Wednesday night in Morristown winning 51-48.

Torre Kildow and Reagan Vinskovich each had 12 for the Jets and Hannah Merritt added 10.

Carleigh Grimm led the Cadets with 15.

