OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)– The fifth annual Sam Andy Classic returned to the Friendly City for an exciting night of high school basketball.

The Sam Andy Basketball Classic is kicking off this evening.🏀

4 p.m. Magnolia v. Union Local (Boys)

6 p.m. Berlin-Hiland v. Park (Girls)

8 p.m. Zanesville v. Park (Boys)

Tune into the 7 SportsZone at 10 & 11 for highlights. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Mq0NBqPpcD — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 9, 2022

The tournament took place at WesBanco Arena and kicked off with boys Magnolia Blue Eagles v. Union Local Jets.

Carter Blake would get the Jets on the board first.

It’s game time!⏰

Magnolia v. Union Local (Boys)

Magnolia wins the tip off. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/h0MJusbTvV — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 9, 2022

At halftime the Jets lead 36-20.

They went on to win 73-50.