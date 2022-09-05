BELMOUNT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Union Local Jets stand undefeated after beating out Martins Ferry 60-14 on Friday, earning our Ohio Valley Mall team of the week honor.

Their roster is full of powerful returns on both offense and defense.

By halftime, the Jets had a 35 to 6 lead against the Purple Riders.

Martins Ferry fought back adding a few to the board but Union Local didn’t throw in the towel.

A hand off to #8 Jonathan Rossan. He rushes 31-yard for a score, putting the Jets up 41-14.

Into the 3rd quarte, a tipped pass falls right into the hands of Jets quarterback, Isaiah Tomolonis.

He flies into the endzone for a score.

Into the 4th quarter the Jets are still rolling.

Tomolonis hits #24 Billy Schumacher and he’s on his way to a 61-yard touchdown.

Jaksan Price lead the team with three touchdowns before halftime with 224 yards rushing.

Union local’s incredible offense speaks for itself and won them our Ohio Valley Mall Team of the Week.

The Jets will hold onto their winning streak with a record of 3-0

They face Harrison Central this Friday at 7:00 p.m.