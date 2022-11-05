BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Union Local girls volleyball traveled to Heath High School to face New Lexington in the regional finals.

At this point only eight teams are left.

The Jets came out winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-21.

They fell in the third 15-25 but made a comeback in the fourth, winning 25-22.

Senior Torre Kildow racked up twenty-five kills.

The Lady Jets continue to make history.

Their overall record is 26-1.

Now they advance to the final four for the first time ever and head to Wright State next Friday for the D2 State Semi.